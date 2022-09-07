Before becoming a food-and-beverage trendsetter, Adrian Cheung first impressed the world as a dual-qualified corporate lawyer. His career change kicked in after he won one of 16 food-truck licences in a highly competitive government tender – his Crunch Munch concept pioneered innovative menu items, such as the Cru-batta (a Frankenstein combination of Chinese crueller and Italian ciabatta). Another venture, Stellar House, which opened in 2016, impressed diners with traditional Shunde recipes refined and perfected by chef Chan Yat Sang.

Its signature roasted pigeon continues to feature regularly on Instagram. Since then, Cheung has joined the family business – The Garden Company – where he worked in various departments before being appointed to the board. He says his biggest inspiration is his paternal grandfather, who began the business and built it into Hong Kong’s best-known bakery conglomerate, in spite of a fire that destroyed the factory and left him with almost nothing. That he was able to pull this off twice, and almost from scratch, demonstrated to Cheung that giving up is never an option, and that daunting tasks can be the precursors to new opportunities.

Now with a full-time gig and self-owned projects on the side, Cheung continues to pursue other activities. With First Initiative Foundation, the arts and cultural charity founded by his mother, Michelle Ong, he’s currently collaborating on a “sugarlicious” project with an international artist and the Hong Kong Tourism Board. He won’t tell exactly what the art display entails, but we’ll keep you posted.