The seeds of culinary greatness are often, if not always, planted in childhood through curious meanders into the do-not-enter realms of the kitchen as someone much too young to be near sharp knives; through the smells and smiles of Sunday family meals; through age-old heirloom recipes made lovingly by the hands of a doting grandmother.

Such was the case for chef Agustin Ferrando Balbi, who grew up in an Argentinian household that “loved food and understood it as a way to express love and care.” And it was his late grandmother, Lola, who led the charge with her homemade dishes – “she’d make something different every day”– that to this day inspire so many of Balbi’s creations.

“The moment I stepped into a kitchen for the first time when I was 14-year-old, I never looked back,” says Balbi of his dedication to the culinary craft – the first and only job he’s ever had, or wanted. The kitchens of Buenos Aires and New Orleans beckoned, which led to the then-25-year-old chef jetting to Japan, where he had to learn the language, the culture and the specific idiosyncrasies attached to working the pass at some of the most impressive kitchens in Tokyo, including two-Michelin-star Zurriola, three-Michelin-star Nihonryori and two-star Cuisines Michel Troisgros.