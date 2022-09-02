Andrew Mok (Offgod)

Instagram “likes” are easy. They’re an almost mindless double-tap of a flicking thumb and, then, off you scroll. But a repost? A tagged three-picture carousel repost at that? That’s good, hearty endorsement – and that’s exactly what Japanese artist Takashi Murakami did for 17-year-old Andrew Mok, whose digital canvases go by Offgod. Murakami is not the only fan Mok has amassed with his signature graphic, anime-slash-cartoon illustration style. With 217k Instagram followers and counting – Mok is particularly excited about a follow from Pharrell Williams – the young artist turned passion and a wizard aptitude with a stylus into a blooming, booming career. It was Tate, the artist’s brother, who first taught him how to draw. “My brother and I would stay up at night trying to redraw characters from our favourite shows,” says Mok. “I’ve always looked up to everything he did, ever since we were children. He’s my biggest inspiration.”

The late-night draw-offs with his brother have certainly worked wonders for Mok, who cites his favourite anime and cartoons, like Courage the Cowardly Dog and Kiki’s Delivery Service as aesthetic influences. As Offgod, he’s already been tapped to create cover art for the likes of The Kid LAROI, the late Juice WRLD, and, most recently, Bella Poarch. He held his own solo exhibition earlier this calendar year at Shout Art Hub & Gallery, inked a contract with Chicago rapper Lil Bibby’s record label Grade A Productions, and etched a towering mural for Adidas. Oh, and he also has a gold plaque adorning his walls. This is an impressive checklist of achievements for anyone, but especially for someone whose current biggest hurdle – now that the breeze of back-to-school season is lingering in the air – is balancing this growing line-up of contracted work with some of the biggest brands and musicians in the world alongside his final year in high school. There’s no rest for the wunderkind, though. Armed with a decidedly entrepreneurial mindset, Mok is already turning his gaze towards yet another avenue to express his creativity: fashion design.