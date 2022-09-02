When The Chairman won first place as Asia’s best restaurant in 2021, it meant something special for much more than just the restaurant tucked at the tail-end of sleepy Kau U Fong. It was proudly, and perhaps unfortunately, the first-ever – and still, only – Chinese restaurant to earn the title, previous holders largely being meccas of the modern, the experimental and the French.

The Chairman’s victory was a victory for all Cantonese cuisine. It concurred with what chef Ho and so many of us here in Hong Kong have always known: that homey, wok hei-heavy, tradition-honouring, no-tweezers-in-sight recipes can, too, receive awards.

Ho, who cut his teeth on the pass of so many kitchens decidedly not Cantonese in theme, believes in the value of learning from behind enemy lines. “I believe that by knowing the adversary, you’ll be victorious in every battle,” the Chairman chef metaphorises, half joking. “Knowing more about other cuisines allows me to see my own cooking in a brand-new light. That’s how I grow.”