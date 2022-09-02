Andy Ho
Chef
Chef Andy Ho says he doesn’t like to cook.
You wouldn’t know it from the exceptional line-up of star-studded restaurant kitchens he jumpstarted his culinary career inside, which includes chef René Redzepi’s triple-starred gastronomic destination Noma, in Copenhagen, and the sensorial Heston Blumenthal-led institution The Fat Duck, once voted the world’s best. There’s also Quay, Gaggan, Relae, Brae – the impressive list goes on.
You especially wouldn’t know it if you’re even a casual follower of Ho’s Instagram, which intersperses the chef ’s expertly outfitted poses – Ho once had ambitions in fashion design – with Hong Kong’s best dishes. And you most definitely wouldn’t know it if you knew where he worked: in the kitchens of The Chairman.
When The Chairman won first place as Asia’s best restaurant in 2021, it meant something special for much more than just the restaurant tucked at the tail-end of sleepy Kau U Fong. It was proudly, and perhaps unfortunately, the first-ever – and still, only – Chinese restaurant to earn the title, previous holders largely being meccas of the modern, the experimental and the French.
The Chairman’s victory was a victory for all Cantonese cuisine. It concurred with what chef Ho and so many of us here in Hong Kong have always known: that homey, wok hei-heavy, tradition-honouring, no-tweezers-in-sight recipes can, too, receive awards.
Ho, who cut his teeth on the pass of so many kitchens decidedly not Cantonese in theme, believes in the value of learning from behind enemy lines. “I believe that by knowing the adversary, you’ll be victorious in every battle,” the Chairman chef metaphorises, half joking. “Knowing more about other cuisines allows me to see my own cooking in a brand-new light. That’s how I grow.”
Another moment of growth, Ho recalls, can be pinpointed to a specific moment in 2015 after a short internship at Florilège in Tokyo. “Chef Hiroyasu Kawate gave me his book with the message ‘With a free heart’ inscribed in the cover,” Ho says. “To me, it means to cook without constraints and to create unique dishes infused with my thoughts, my personality. From that day on, I stopped trying to replicate recipes from famous restaurants and chefs.”
And, yes, he admits cooking isn’t why he’s in this for the long haul. It’s the food he loves; eating he loves; being surrounded by all things gourmet he loves. “Pursuing a career in the kitchen allows me to understand food on a deeper level, right down to the ingredients, the techniques and the stories behind each dish, each flavour.
“I’m proud to be a Chinese chef,” says Ho, “and getting to share it with the world is a privilege.”