Most multi-hyphenates are overachievers, individuals on their own path whose existences are the perfect marriage of the imaginative artist and the astute business owner. Antonia Li stands as one such example of discipline and innovation.

Li’s first foray into entrepreneurship was in 2015 with Indicube, a digital creative and branding agency, which she co-founded while completing her MBA at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. After the company’s acquisition in 2019, Li partnered with her close friend Harris Chan to create Autopilot, an athleisure brand embodying a rare quality of functionality and fluidity in this age of distraction and excess.

“For my designs, the person who inspires me most is Japanese architect Tadao Ando with his minimalist aesthetic, clean lines, functionality, and forward-thinking style,” says Li. “I hope to some extent I can capture that spirit with my collections for Autopilot.” Indeed, we see similar weightlessness of light and space seamlessly translated into her avant-garde attire. “I hope to create a fuss-free and chic athleisure wardrobe that allows individuals to transform in seconds from work to gym to social settings.”