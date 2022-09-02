Bipin Karma
Actor
“I never wanted to be an actor,” says Bipin Karma, lead actor of Chan Kin-long’s neo-noir movie Hand Rolled Cigarette in 2020 and, more recently, Looking Up, the four-part anthology released just this summer. But fate – and with a surname like Karma, it only seems serendipitous to mention – has different plans for the newcomer who’s long been interested in the industry, though as someone behind the lens rather than in front of it.
“The rational would have never taken on the role,” says Karma matter-of-factly. The Nepali actor, at the time of his debut casting, spoke what he remembers as “elementary” Cantonese. He had no formal acting experience and was at the time embroiled in exams and projects in his final year at City University. But sometimes, cold-hard logic must be tossed wayward in deference to something closer to heart, closer to soul. After all, “intuition” is what director Chan declared when Karma asked him why he was chosen for the role. And intuition is, ultimately, what led Karma to say yes to his big break as one of the first members of an ethnic minority to star in a Hong Kong film, to the titanic, resounding pride of the Nepali diaspora everywhere.
This won’t be the first time Karma has had to throw caution to the wind and, quick as he might, learn to adapt. From a childhood growing up in Nepal with his grandmother to returning to his Hong Kong birthplace at the age of eight without knowing a lick of English or Cantonese, he deferred communicating through actions, not words.
“Hey, can I jump?” then became something of a trademark question for the leading man, as he, wordlessly, employs acrobatics – to a cacophony of oohs and aahs at our 40 Under 40 photoshoot and, likely, many others previously – for mid-air flips and turns that show exactly why he belongs before a camera.
“Parkour has been the biggest impact in my life,” he says of the sport that might very well make him an action star. Filmmaking, he adds, is another; his directorial debut Melting Pot, exploring close-to-heart themes of identity and diversity, was screened at the All About Us Film Festival last year.
A man of action, Karma is just getting started, one directorial feature, one leading role and one backflip at a time.