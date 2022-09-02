Bipin Karma

“Hey, can I jump?” then became something of a trademark question for the leading man, as he, wordlessly, employs acrobatics – to a cacophony of oohs and aahs at our 40 Under 40 photoshoot and, likely, many others previously – for mid-air flips and turns that show exactly why he belongs before a camera.

“Parkour has been the biggest impact in my life,” he says of the sport that might very well make him an action star. Filmmaking, he adds, is another; his directorial debut Melting Pot, exploring close-to-heart themes of identity and diversity, was screened at the All About Us Film Festival last year.