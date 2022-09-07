Go-getter to the core, Charlotte Tsuei-Robinson hasn’t slept properly in four years. That’s partly because she’s a mother of two (she gave birth to her second child, Isaac, last October), partly because she’s completing a master’s degree at INSEAD and partly because she’s the ever-industrious founder of Caelum Greene. This mother-student-entrepreneur combination is lethal on anything that might resemble a social life and, worse, relaxing down time. But Tsuei-Robinson, who’s also an avid yogi and certified yoga instructor – just in case her life isn’t already busy enough – might be the one person superhuman enough to do it all. “Wellness to me means actively making choices and creating habits that lead me to feeling and being my best – physically, mentally and spiritually,” says Tsuei-Robinson, whose multi-brand sustainability-focused retailer Caelum Greene was founded as a way for people to make more mindful choices when it comes to consumption. The e-commerce platform-turned-store was also a natural next step for Tsuei-Robinson, with her long-held interest in wellness and sustainability and her previous roles in fashion.

“Over time, seeing first-hand the industry’s impact on the planet in terms of waste and pollution, from how we source and manufacture to the treatment of deadstock inventory, has been eye-opening,” she says. “That motivated me to start asking questions about how I can help build a better future.” Founded five years ago, now with a flagship store in Landmark, Caelum Greene is, as Tsuei-Robinson describes, synonymous with athleisure. But the lifestyle repository isn’t merely a destination for buying sports gear. Innately purpose-driven, the retailer’s sustainability brief is embedded in every single item from the 60-plus brands it stocks.