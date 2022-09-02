Last year, Christian Stone took the Hong Kong fashion world by storm with his mind-haunting, bead-studded crochet balaclavas, some of which were made from rock-climbing ropes and cords. Since founding his label in 2018, Stone has dressed the likes of CL, Steve Lacy, FKA Twigs and SZA, and his designs were featured in the pages of Paper magazine. His creations are now sold in 12 locations around Asia.

He cut his teeth at Christian Dior Couture in Paris and Hood By Air in New York, while his graduate collection was featured on the Central Saint Martins press runway, earning its creator the coveted VFiles Designer Award. Shortly after graduation in 2017, Stone made his New York Fashion Week debut with support from VFiles, a collection that was quickly snapped up by the luxury department store H-Lorenzo in Los Angeles. After conquering the heights of fashion in Paris, London and New York, Stone returned to Hong Kong.

Christian Stone’s pieces are an antithesis of convention and mediocrity. His painstakingly devised methods of morphing materials together to achieve extraterrestrial shapes, which transform the bodies of their wearers in ways both frightening and fascinating, are akin to some post-apocalyptic equivalent of a skilled couturier. The unisex nature of his pieces is apparent in the often-bulbous silhouettes he favours. But rather than following the one-fits-all-genders paradigm, his clothes defy the very idea of gender simply by existing. “My clothing is also unisex, so I don’t put them in traditional categories of menswear or womenswear,” he says.