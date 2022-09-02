The mile run, that feared staple of school phys-ed curriculums, occupies the same space as the Dewey Decimal System, the Pythagorean theorem and every other exercise that prompts the question: “When will we ever need to know this?” For Cinci Leung, though, the mile run – she crossed the finish line with a sprained ankle – was catalytic. That afternoon, Leung’s mother brought her first to a bone setter and then a general practitioner, who recommended a cortisone injection. Fearful of the pain, they went for a third opinion to a traditional Chinese medicine practitioner, who did little more than massage Leung’s injured limb for 15 minutes. It worked. “I was so impressed with the process and the simplicity of the treatment I thought to myself I should learn more about sports injury and get licensed so I could help others with similar problems,” says Leung.

As her sprained ankle slowly healed, her interest in traditional Chinese medicine took a step back in favour of Leung’s other passion: fashion. She gained a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Pepperdine University in Los Angeles, then embarked on a career in marketing before feeling that “calling”, as she describes it, towards healthcare. Unable to shake it, she enrolled for five years in full-time degree programmes in traditional Chinese medicine and acupuncture. In spite of living in a city that’s much immersed in philosophies both Western and Eastern, Leung has grown increasingly troubled by popular misconceptions over traditional Chinese medicine. She founded CheckCheckCin first and foremost as a platform to dispel these myths. “I try to integrate modern communication and ideas with traditional Chinese medicine theories to simplify the subject,” says Leung, who’s also a best-selling author with her Chinese Healing Soups 1, 2, 3 series. CheckCheckCin has now grown into a multi-dimensional community of more than 500,000 social media followers, with the wellness brand’s signature line of rice waters, powders and teas stocked by leading retailers such as city’super and Lane Crawford.