Daniel Eun
Restaurateur
“I’m legally still a lawyer,” says Daniel Eun, whose LinkedIn profile might take the expression “multi- hyphenated” a little too enthusiastically. It’s not everyday someone goes from being head bartender at one of the most talked- about bars in Manhattan to a law degree at UC Berkeley but, then again, not everyone is Daniel Eun.
To know Eun, you’re going to have to get trashed at OBP, the Korean sool-jip-inspired joint he opened just off Old Bailey Street at the height of the pandemic. In the same way writers are instructed to “write what you know”, Eun’s philosophy behind the establishments he’s since opened – or has hands in opening – all revolve around what he, as a self-described “Korean-American kid from LA”, knows. Intimately. From 11 Westside (“We wanted tacos”), to OBP (“We wanted to get K-town wasted”), to Dam:a Noodle Bar (“We needed a place to cure our hangovers”), it’s scattered breadcrumbs of Eun, laid open-paged and bare, submitting to this mortifying ordeal of being know – be that through yet another shot of soju, or a three-count plate of tacos that reminds him of Los Angeles.
“Everything we’ve built has been incredibly selfish and for ourselves,” Eun admits. But this privilege of being able to be selfish about his myriad entrepreneurial pursuits comes from years and years of showing up, day after day, and doing the work.
“One night, the barback [at Please Don’t Tell in New York] no-called, no-showed, so the manager put me to work,” Eun recalls. “That turned into a weekly shift, then I slowly started taking over and earning more shifts just by always volunteering to cover. Eventually, Jim Meehan looked at me one night while signing a copy of his first Mr Boston: Official Bartender’s Guide and gave me the ultimate blessing: ‘I guess you’ve been our de-facto head bartender. Let’s make it official.’”
The grind doesn’t stop — and hasn’t stopped since. Eun continued working at beloved bars like the now-closed PKNY in New York, then The Varnish, The Normandie Club and The Walker Inn in Los Angeles. In between, he’d swerve back into Big Law, open his own law firm and, 15 years ago, arrive in the swelter of Hong Kong as an almost spontaneous response to his now- business partner Jon Chan’s question: “Hey, you wanna open something in Hong Kong?” Eun did.
“In elementary school, my teacher asked us what we wanted to be when we were 40,” he remembers. “I said: ‘Retired.’ Still the goal.” But in the meantime, Eun cites Jay-Z: “Granted, nine to five is how you survive, I ain’t tryna survive / I’m tryna live it to the limit, and love it a lot.” The marathon continues.