Daniel Eun

“Everything we’ve built has been incredibly selfish and for ourselves,” Eun admits. But this privilege of being able to be selfish about his myriad entrepreneurial pursuits comes from years and years of showing up, day after day, and doing the work.

“One night, the barback [at Please Don’t Tell in New York] no-called, no-showed, so the manager put me to work,” Eun recalls. “That turned into a weekly shift, then I slowly started taking over and earning more shifts just by always volunteering to cover. Eventually, Jim Meehan looked at me one night while signing a copy of his first Mr Boston: Official Bartender’s Guide and gave me the ultimate blessing: ‘I guess you’ve been our de-facto head bartender. Let’s make it official.’”