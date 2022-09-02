Businesswoman Dorothy Chau has long nurtured a self-starter spirit, beginning her career in Morgan Stanley’s private wealth management division and, just two years later, joining a global brand consulting agency. She was then headhunted by retail magnate Michael Ying, who fostered and encouraged her to channel her passions into a venture of her own. These ambitions came to fruition in 2018, in the form of her clean, vegan and cruelty-free skincare brand Botanic Pretti5. Chau’s vision for the brand is to promote skin health globally, which BP5’s formulae achieve through a combination of traditional Chinese ingredients and cutting-edge technologies. Shortly after launching the brand, she joined the Entrepreneurs’ Organization, where she found mentors and peers who supported her throughout her journey. Late last year, Botanic Pretti5 appeared in Sephora Hong Kong for the first time, instantly becoming a customer favourite among other local skincare brands – as attested by the regularly sold-out night masks and hyaluronic acid serums.

Chau’s road to success might seem glamorous and effortless to some, but it was paved with challenges, from sourcing the finest natural ingredients to selecting the best state-of-the-art Japanese lab (even when that meant dipping into her savings to support operations and production). But for go-getters like Chau, who has a mission at the core of her business, profit maximisation has never been the main focus. “A lot of businesses fail when profit maximisation at the expense of quality and long-term customer relationships becomes the single most important objective,” she says. “To survive and thrive, we have to set the mindset and workplace culture right.”