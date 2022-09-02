Elizabeth Chu
Hospitality entrepreneur
If you’ve been stuck in Hong Kong for the last two-and-a-half years, chances are you’ve enjoyed several indulgent meals around town. And during that time, one thing has become clear: we’re desperate for new experiences and, if they’re good, we’ll keep coming back for more.
Elizabeth Chu’s entrepreneurial story begins with the generations before her. “My family is from Vietnam,” she says, “and we’ve had more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Witnessing the success of my entrepreneurial parents, who built businesses from scratch, have really inspired me. My mum, in particular, has even ventured into the male-dominated world of real estate in Vietnam.”
Chu took over ZS Hospitality from her parents in 2017. Since then, the group has gained popularity with its distinctive restaurant concepts that include the two-Michelin-star Ying Jee Club, last year’s openings of Whey and Hansik Goo, and more recently the Italian nose-to-tail-style Testina and the contemporary seafood-focused Thai restaurant Plaa. She also has a new hotel that’s scheduled to open towards the end of this year.
“I started off as an investor without much market knowledge and didn’t think through every aspect of the business,” Chu says. “The learning curve was steep. As a young entrepreneur, it’s important to gain sufficient industry knowledge in order to communicate effectively, build trust with the team and create a shared vision within the company.
“The pandemic pushed us to be more creative and flexible in implementing new strategies to cope with the changing regulations, such as offering fine-dining takeaways at the height of the lockdowns. My goal is to nurture and empower a new generation of local culinary professionals – especially in the office, kitchens and front of house – to bring a fresh approach, new skills and creative energy.”
Her biggest hurdle? “It’s difficult to change people’s perception towards food stereotypes. Taking the example of Asian cuisine, which has long been associated with cheap eats, we wanted to challenge this misconception by offering a fresh take on under-appreciated cuisines. From Hansik Goo to Whey, Testina to Plaa, they’re all experimental concepts that had gone through careful and thorough planning.”
As well as her hospitality ventures, Chu is also the CEO of Capital Advance, which is focused on property development in Hong Kong and Vietnam. In June, she also became a board member of the Design Trust, advising on strategies that support creative design projects in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.
She says her favourite motto is “actions speak louder than words”. We believe it.