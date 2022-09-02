If you’ve been stuck in Hong Kong for the last two-and-a-half years, chances are you’ve enjoyed several indulgent meals around town. And during that time, one thing has become clear: we’re desperate for new experiences and, if they’re good, we’ll keep coming back for more.

Elizabeth Chu’s entrepreneurial story begins with the generations before her. “My family is from Vietnam,” she says, “and we’ve had more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Witnessing the success of my entrepreneurial parents, who built businesses from scratch, have really inspired me. My mum, in particular, has even ventured into the male-dominated world of real estate in Vietnam.”