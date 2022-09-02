Ellie Furuya

“Going the sustainable swimwear route is hardly different, but I think there isn’t enough conviction currently among consumers to prioritise sustainability over convenience and low prices. This is what we hope to change,” she says. “Rii Swim is priced slightly below the average price point for luxury swimwear, but we also make sure all workers involved in the production process are paid fair wages. We only do small-batch production to avoid excess waste and wait until we’re completely sold out of a style in all sizes before we restock.

“I did everything on my own in the beginning, and the biggest hurdle was learning how to do everything from scratch. I learn better in a hands-on setting, so the process of starting the brand involved getting advice from friends who’d started their own businesses, going with the flow and just learning along the way.” Furuya worked for National Geographic for five years and says travel was the biggest inspiration for her brand. “Each collection reflects my state of mind – the first design was sketched out when I was holed up in Hong Kong. The classic collection reflects an essentials-heavy, minimalistic, basics- but-better style that I could see as being the ‘little black dress’ of swimwear. The second collection was created with the Maldives in mind: sunnier and more hopeful.” Launching during the pandemic had its silver linings. “We were able to establish a closer relationship with our home and main market, Hong Kong. The travel bubble also served us well, with consumer focus shifting to homegrown brands. I was able to meet so many entrepreneurs who were in the same boat as myself and there was such a strong sense of community among us, which led to mutual support for our businesses.” And the future? “Once we grow a little more, I hope to launch globally, starting with a pop-up in Tokyo. I’d also like to expand our size offerings and develop a bigger line that includes sustainable resortwear.”