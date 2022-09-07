Born to a family of entrepreneurs – his parents left Hong Kong to make a life for themselves in the Netherlands – Ethan Ung felt that business was always in his blood. He had his first taste at university where he, his brother and friends began selling instant photos with an advertising frame. Photoflyer still exists today, though Ung has long since sold the business. He also dabbled in modelling, which brought him back to Hong Kong from time to time; later, he settled down here and started BrandCharger in 2011 with his brother. The fifth generation of the iPhone had just launched at that time, fuelling demand for charging devices and smartphone accessories as corporate-client gifts. Fast forward to today and BrandCharger has offices in Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Rotterdam, Paris, Manila, and the US, serving many Fortune 500 companies in more than 70 countries. The products have also gained the team many product-design accolades, including multiple Hong Kong Smart Design Awards.

But Ung isn’t ready to rest on his laurels any time soon. Aside from running a hugely successful company, he and his brother are also exploring private-equity investments in start-ups, focusing on sustainability and the environment. One of his latest investments is in Polestar, the electronic vehicle brand of Volvo.

Entrepreneurship comes with high highs and low lows, and Covid hit hard. Having survived the pandemic wave thus far, Ung and his team have made sustainability an important part of their business plan, ensuring the factories BrandCharger works within China and other parts of the world adhere to international standards. Ung hopes that by 2024 its entire product range will be made from sustainable materials.