Hong Kong has a long and proud lineage of music superstars. Names like Anita Mui, Leslie Cheung and Faye Wong are synonymous with the fragrant harbour, and have defined eras, broken barriers and bridged gaps across borders, cultures and even languages. But in recent years, Hong Kong has seen a rise in homegrown talents exploring different sounds, from hip-hop to R&B, while still managing to maintain a distinctly Cantonese flavour. Gareth Tong has played a significant part in that rise, and all before his 23rd birthday. Tong had a typical upbringing for a born-and-raised Hong Kong kid, learning to play the violin and piano as a child, and discovering his knack for music outpaced that of his classmates, winning competition after competition while in secondary school.

But it was American rappers, namely Eminem, that made the biggest impact on the young musician. He cut his teeth producing music on Apple’s GarageBand software, making beats and writing lyrics at every opportunity he could find. From then on, there was no looking back. He studied at Boston’s prestigious Berklee College of Music, getting a formal education in the art of songwriting while starting to put his own music out into the world. He caught a few of the right ears and subsequently began producing and writing for other familiar names in the Hong Kong music scene, including rising hip-hop darling Tyson Yoshi and Keung To of Mirror, Cantopop’s answer to the Korean mega-groups BTS and Blackpink that have dominated global airwaves in recent years. Should they reach those lofty heights, they’ll have Tong’s pen to thank.