After leaving a stable job in the finance sector, Malaysia-born Genevieve Chew ventured into the unknown by founding Edit 10 years ago with her business partner Jacqueline Chak. Initially a fashion boutique and now a thriving brand in its own right, Edit has been sold by more than 80 stores – including Selfridges, Liberty and Boon the Shop – in 30 countries. In 2017, Chew and Chak launched Editecture, an architectural and interior-design studio, known for lifestyle objects made from recycled materials. Seeing a desperate need for educating the public on the issues associated with sustainability, the entrepreneurial duo founded Edit Academy, which oversees the research and development of upcycling waste and educates children about sustainable concepts, while empowering them to be empathetic to underserved communities.

Establishing three successful brands in the span of less than a decade was hardly a walk in the park. For Chew herself, the very start, which charted a route from accountant to serial entrepreneur, was a dramatic step into the uncharted land. “It was stepping out of my comfort zone,” she says. “I was working in the finance industry when we first started out, so leaving everything I knew and jumping into the unknown was quite a challenge.” Overcoming a trail of failures and tribulations at the outset was what helped Chew achieve success as an entrepreneur. Chew’s most recent venture, Edit Academy, opened during the pandemic when both she and Chak were locked in their respective homes. Spending more time with their children, they realised the importance of “giving kids something meaningful to work on during that time”. Such a step also served as a timely pivot when most of Editecture’s clients – especially those in the food and beverage sector – were suffering from the ravages of the pandemic.