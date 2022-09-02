Henry Harrius

Inspired by the grand illusions of David Copperfield and Juan Tamariz, magic has intrigued Harrius since childhood. He entered several contests, building up his repertoire, skill and confidence as he rapidly conquered the scene. He turned professional in 2012 after more than 20 years of studying tricks and illusions, during which time he made a name for himself by featuring in a number TV shows in Hong Kong, China and as far away as Italy.

The following year, he won both the Hong Kong Close-up Magic Open Contest and the Asia Magic Association Close-up Magic Contest in 2013. Moving on to the international stage, he was runner-up in the FISM World Magic Championship (Asia) in 2015, and second runner-up in the FISM World Magic Championship in the same year, the first magician from Hong Kong to place so highly. Winning big isn’t enough as a magician if people don’t know about you, says Harrius. You need recognition to get the gigs you want. Today, aside from his performances, he has a company selling rights to his magic creations to magicians around the world. Harrius spends much of his time thinking about new magic effects that are unique, creative and convincing. But can we reveal any secrets about him? Apparently he wears red underwear for every show he does – chances are, though, you’re never going to see it.