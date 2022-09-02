Photographer with a mission Jada Poon worked as a volunteer for anti-human trafficking initiatives in Asia. It gave her an understanding of the need for women’s empowerment, which is why she took it upon herself to pursue her passion for photography through capturing women’s journeys and experiences in still images. This wasn’t an easy fit for an established lawyer with an LLB degree from Oxford University. Her decision to change course was met with scepticism from those near to her who believed she was “throwing away” her hard work.

In the end, sticking to her gut instinct proved to be the best way forward. Since quitting her corporate job in 2012, Poon has made a name for herself as a sought-after portrait photographer. In 2020, her acclaimed Not a Superwoman exhibition at The Landmark shared the unfiltered stories of 10 successful women alongside their portraits by Poon. The photos expose the vulnerability and strength behind each woman’s accomplishments, and explore what Poon dubbed “our shared humanity” – the idea that behind every successful appearance lie the same fears and insecurities, hopes and desires, and the life-changing highs and lows, all manifested in different forms and stories. Currently, she’s working on her #RealWomen series in which she continues to share stories of women in Hong Kong through her camera lens.