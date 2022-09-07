In a world obsessed with food and social media, it takes someone who’s deeply committed to stand out among the hundreds of thousands of content creators. But that’s exactly what the 32-year-old Filipino-American, Jen Balisi, has done.

While working as a digital marketing manager in New York, Balisi embraced the opportunity to dine out more, travel to new destinations and try Michelin-star restaurants for the first time. She began Indulgent Eats as a food blog in 2011 and became a full-time food and travel content creator in 2017 after her Instagram following had grown to more than 300,000. After relocating to Hong Kong five years ago with her husband, she’s landed partnerships with global brands such as McDonald’s, American Express, Absolut and Jollibee.

In April, Balisi published her first cookbook comprising 60 recipes inspired by some of the world’s most Instagram-worthy dishes. She’s also hosted pop-up collaborations with Hong Kong brands such as Cookie DPT, Honbo, The Shady Acres and Alvy’s, featuring dishes from her cookbook.

“I love pizza so much I tried more than 60 different slices in 60 days during my last trip to New York,” she says. Building on that obsession, she co-concocted a Filipino breakfast pizza with one of the top pizzerias in the US.

What drives her passion? “Growing up in a Filipino household, food is at the heart of every activity, so I’ve always loved home-cooked food. I grew up helping my parents with menial kitchen tasks, like rolling up lumpia [spring rolls] or watching over stews, and from middle school onwards I cooked versions of garlic fried rice for myself whenever I was hungry. Here, I’m trying to change people’s perceptions of Filipino food by bringing to Hong Kong the flavours I grew up with.