Familiar to many as a model, influencer and the founder of Wow Fitness Hong Kong, Karl Cheung has loved sport since his teens and represented both the Chinese University and Hong Kong in top-tier basketball. Thanks in no small part to a dedicated daily training routine that took him from the basketball court to the gym, his ripped figure soon attracted the attention of brands such as Calvin Klein Jeans and CK underwear, Giorgio Armani, Tod’s, Tom Ford, Zegna, Hugo Boss, Hogan, Adidas, Speedo, Tudor, Longines, Lane Crawford and, well, you name it and he’s probably appeared in their advertisements on billboards and commercials, and in magazines. After Cheung graduated from university, he and business partner Avis Chan opened their first gym, Wow Fitness. Having worked out together over the years, both understood the importance of staying in good shape and had long mulled over the idea of starting a fitness chain. Now with five centres in Hong Kong Island and Kowloon, and a team of personal trainers and body builders, they’re taking the business to the next level, with a sixth Wow Fitness centre and physiotherapy facility in Central coming soon.

“To shake up the industry,” Cheung says, “we also opened Hong Kong’s first women-only fitness centre, in Causeway Bay, which provides privacy and a better environment for our female clients.” Like many entrepreneurs, Cheung’s biggest hurdles when starting out included fine-tuning managerial practices, getting the word out and finding clients. As for a typical day, he starts with working out before devoting the rest of his time to communicating with managers and meetings.