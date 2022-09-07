Kennix Chan

He’s now setting up a new subsidiary, Victory Fintech, aimed at establishing a virtual asset exchange in Hong Kong that will act as a gateway for financial institutions to access virtual assets legitimately and securely.

Being born into a family business doesn’t make things easier, Chan believes. Instead, he finds that to prove his competence and gain people’s trust he has to work twice as hard as anyone else for a long time. As well as making decisions for the company and managing his people daily, Chan also spends much of his time generating new business ideas and maintaining connections. Outside of work, his hobbies include boxing, wake surfing, cooking and, lately, trying his hand at amateur poker.