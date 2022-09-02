Lesley Chiang

A third-generation entertainer – Chiang’s grandparents were both actors, while her father and uncles are actors, directors and producers – she admits she had difficulty getting started, as she didn’t want to use her family’s fame or money or connections to contribute to her career. Nevertheless, she joined the family business and began acting in 2011, starring in TV dramas before landing her breakout role as Lisa in the famed Hong Kong sitcom, Come Home Love. This year, she won the award for Fear of Jungle and filmed her first Hollywood role in an forthcoming TV series. One other role she’s particularly proud of is being the first Chinese presenter for the Japanese broadcaster NHK, for which she hosted a children’s show.

Chiang is passionate about mental health education and awareness, a cause that took root following her own battle with depression, which she put into her music in her hit songs, “Until We Meet Again” and “Tonight”, the latter of which she credits as saving her life. She’s also a strong advocate for an active lifestyle, noting the link between physical and mental health. It’s especially important as people working in the entertainment world can go from weeks without work to suddenly being so busy that they end up not sleeping for three days straight. For Chiang, there’s no limit to where she wants her talents to take her: she continues to work hard in all areas, hoping to create more art – whether it’s music, on film or otherwise. “I just hope to continue to inspire people to be themselves,” she says, “to keep growing, love themselves and have the confidence to chase their dreams.”