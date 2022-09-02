Don’t be fooled by Leung Pak Ting’s youthful appearance. At 39, the model slash photographer slash musician has been a familiar face in the Hong Kong fashion world for almost 15 years. From his early days as a visual merchandiser for the fashion retail house Lane Crawford and Joyce, to his endless freelancing gigs with prominent stylists such as Declan Chan, Leung has really done and seen it all. In March 2019, he made history as the first Hong Kong model selected to walk for Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week. He’s also modelled for other internationally acclaimed fashion houses, notably Kenzo, Our Legacy, and TTT_MSW, and has styled and photographed for Adidas Originals.

With his chameleonic set of skills, Leung recently started his own model and artist management company, for which he works as both the photographer and one of the models available for hire. He believes a person’s identity shouldn’t be defined by a singular career path, and that those recognised for their modelling work can also shine when given the opportunity to style or direct a shoot. His own experience showed him that playing multiple roles in a creative project can enrich his knowledge and provide him with fresh perspectives in unexpected ways, which makes Leung grateful for his journey so far and encourages him to continue exploring uncharted territories through his work.