Pak Ting Leung
Model
Don’t be fooled by Leung Pak Ting’s youthful appearance. At 39, the model slash photographer slash musician has been a familiar face in the Hong Kong fashion world for almost 15 years. From his early days as a visual merchandiser for the fashion retail house Lane Crawford and Joyce, to his endless freelancing gigs with prominent stylists such as Declan Chan, Leung has really done and seen it all. In March 2019, he made history as the first Hong Kong model selected to walk for Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week. He’s also modelled for other internationally acclaimed fashion houses, notably Kenzo, Our Legacy, and TTT_MSW, and has styled and photographed for Adidas Originals.
With his chameleonic set of skills, Leung recently started his own model and artist management company, for which he works as both the photographer and one of the models available for hire. He believes a person’s identity shouldn’t be defined by a singular career path, and that those recognised for their modelling work can also shine when given the opportunity to style or direct a shoot. His own experience showed him that playing multiple roles in a creative project can enrich his knowledge and provide him with fresh perspectives in unexpected ways, which makes Leung grateful for his journey so far and encourages him to continue exploring uncharted territories through his work.
Just as his multifaceted fashion career has taken him to unforeseen heights, Leung’s adventure as a musician has also sent him gallivanting to different corners of the world. His band The Yours, started by Leung and childhood friend Nicholas Wong through a shared love of ’90s alternative music, has staged live shows in Hong Kong and performed around Asia. In 2017, he was even invited to join The Garden’s tour in America. His 14-minute soundtrack was also featured at London Fashion Week in 2019 during the autumn/winter collection debut. Since dropping their first full-length album The Way We Were, The Yours has wowed fans with their indie punk sounds at Clockenflap in 2014 and 2016.
So what’s next on Leung’s creative endeavour? Only time will tell.