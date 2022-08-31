He was all set to become a lawyer, but fate – and several perfect Negronis, which are still his favourite drink “six days out of seven” – led Lorenzo Antinori to a different kind of bar. Because, as the Rome native learned after a gruelling three years into a law degree, the legal profession might not be for everyone – and especially not for him. And where do you go after a bout of hard-to-swallow insight into what you thought might’ve set up the rest of your life? Well, the bar, of course.

A soul-searching year spent in Australia and Mexico, stirring up pitchers of mojitos at beach clubs and bars, brought Antinori back home to Rome, where he took up a part-time bartending gig. “I was always the guy trying to gather people together,” he says, all smiles and hand gestures.

“The bar scene was where I belonged.” And so it was.

At 24, Antinori left for the cloudy skies of London to spend his days juicing lemons at The Savoy while receiving a crash course on the intricacies of mixology, as well as the effervescent “magic aura” he came to find himself entranced by in these often-dark, often-decadent spaces that house a specific genre of watering holes: hotel bars.

Then Four Seasons came knocking. In 2017, Antinori travelled across the world to South Korea, taking on duties as head bartender at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul’s Charles H bar. A mere two years later, Antinori made another move; this time to Hong Kong, where he was charged with revamping Caprice Bar from its slot as a throwaway lounge attached to the three-Michelin-star restaurant into an establishment with its very own distinction. Caprice Bar jumped on to the Asia’s 50 Best Bars listing at 34, and in 2021 climbed to number 10.

Argo, the enchanting cocktail bar tucked against the floor-to-ceiling windows of the Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong lobby, is where Antinori now spends most of his days and evenings. It debuted at a triumphant number three on the same listing earlier this year.

Named for the ship in the Greek epic Argonautica, Argo steers, riptides withstanding, towards the future of mixology. “It’s a space where we celebrate the innovators of our industry and the people who challenge the status quo,” he says.

And knowing Antinori? The bar for status quo is set at stratospheric heights.