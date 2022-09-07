Lynus Woo
Fitness entrepreneur
Shaping his body the same way a brush alters a blank canvas, Lynus Woo’s dream of creating a space for people to fully experience the harmony of art and fitness came true this year in the form of his newly opened venue Rep.
“It’s a gym, of course, but then in a way it’s not,” he says. “I want that ambiguity. I want to build a concept that combines and nourishes the habits of mentally and physically conscious individuals. Our salad bar, Lite, is one of the building blocks of this ecosystem within the location. I wanted people to be aware that conscious, healthy eating is more than just chicken breast and broccoli. This is all part of the symbiotic structure of trying to create a space that can house a variety of artistic pursuits.”
The roots of this arguably eccentric combination stem from the creative classes he attended while in school. At the time, Woo enjoyed art and creating as a hobby, but his passion took flight while studying at Oxford University, where he was able to refine his style and develop his artistic perspective. He was taught the forms and the science behind physical training – proper training – by his coach, Simon Clarke.
“I’ve always liked pushing boundaries, trying everything, so I competed a few times back in London, and even won medals. Ultimately, that whole social aspect of fitness really got me hooked. And I think that was a really important piece of the puzzle that clicked for me, about developing a wellness concept that centers around human connection.”
Woo’s return to Hong Kong in 2019, however, wasn’t so smooth. The city was restless, and while he was formulating the blueprint for his venue, Covid hit. “Lockdowns caused a lot of delays in shipment and production, and team morale and finances suffered the most. On the other hand, the pandemic taught us to be flexible and smart with our business model and to always be ready for change. It also taught me how to motivate others when they’re down and to lead by example.”
With the opening of the space came his first solo exhibition, a visual representation of his journey from academic to conceptual pieces. Even so, the exhibition denotes only one of the milestones in Woo’s artistic journey. “Going forward, I’m planning to showcase works that are completely outside of my comfort zone. I know it will speak volumes and I hope it will create a lot of discussions.”