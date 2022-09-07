Shaping his body the same way a brush alters a blank canvas, Lynus Woo’s dream of creating a space for people to fully experience the harmony of art and fitness came true this year in the form of his newly opened venue Rep.

“It’s a gym, of course, but then in a way it’s not,” he says. “I want that ambiguity. I want to build a concept that combines and nourishes the habits of mentally and physically conscious individuals. Our salad bar, Lite, is one of the building blocks of this ecosystem within the location. I wanted people to be aware that conscious, healthy eating is more than just chicken breast and broccoli. This is all part of the symbiotic structure of trying to create a space that can house a variety of artistic pursuits.”

The roots of this arguably eccentric combination stem from the creative classes he attended while in school. At the time, Woo enjoyed art and creating as a hobby, but his passion took flight while studying at Oxford University, where he was able to refine his style and develop his artistic perspective. He was taught the forms and the science behind physical training – proper training – by his coach, Simon Clarke.

“I’ve always liked pushing boundaries, trying everything, so I competed a few times back in London, and even won medals. Ultimately, that whole social aspect of fitness really got me hooked. And I think that was a really important piece of the puzzle that clicked for me, about developing a wellness concept that centers around human connection.”