At the age of just 22, seven-time Hong Kong champion and world-class figure skater Maisy Ma has an impressive collection of awards and accolades under her belt. Ma began skating in Beijing when she was three; a decade later she moved to the US, where she was trained by some of the sport’s most prominent figures, including Rafael Arutyunyan, Nadia Kanaeva, Christina Krall and Damon Allen.

She made her international debut in September 2015, but after two years of shining in international competitions and training for the Asian Figure Skating Trophy and the Olympics, a recurring ankle injury forced her to pause her professional athlete career. Although the loss felt bitter at the time, Ma has now moved on. “I was once an athlete, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end,” she says. After quitting the competitive sport, she chose to keep pushing herself, but in a different direction. Ma studied communications at a university in the US before moving back to Hong Kong after graduating to pursue a passion for film. “I want to show the world that a young Asian female can make a difference,” she says.