Conceptual artist Mak2 is making waves around the world with creations that dissect the twenty-first century through artistic commentary on matters socio-political, philosophical, cultural and historical. Her works have garnered attention through exposure in cities such as Lisbon, Dallas, London, Beijing and Shanghai. With two solo exhibitions behind her, Mak2’s work was also recently selected for the M+ permanent collection in Hong Kong. Commercial success has not deterred her from her artistic pursuits: she continues to draw inspiration from her own brand of humour and intense inquisitiveness and believes we should create and live unbounded.

Asked what she’d like to achieve on her bucket list, Mak2 skips over the usual suspects of taking part in esteemed global art fairs or being collected by acclaimed museums. She explains what she wants most out of life is to train her cats to pee properly and at long last be able to do a crow pose in yoga. This short exchange shines a light on just how unapologetic and individualistic Mak2 is at her core, and confirms that knowing herself is equivalent to understanding the meaning behind her creations, and vice versa. Her art is who she is, and she is her art. Every piece she creates is an invitation to view an unfiltered sliver of her conscience, to have an open dialogue with her mind. She hides nothing and hopes only to close the gap between people by fighting rhetoric with friendly discourse.