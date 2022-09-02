If you’re a part of Hong Kong’s after-hours crew, you know the name DJ Mengzy. But Mengzy, real name Li Meng De Bakker, is so much more than your average disc jockey — the producer, writer, RTHK radio host and, now, doctoral candidate in the field of musicology, is a wealth of knowledge of all sounds pleasing (and displeasing) to the ear.

Before she was the co-founder of Wonton Bass, the city’s hottest roving UK bass party, Mengzy was a writer, putting her pen game to use in reviews about the city’s best dishes and drinks on her own blog while writing op-eds on Hong Kong culture everywhere from HK Magazine to Time Out Hong Kong.

As for her pedigree in music, that started with her father, who worked briefly as a DJ in the late ’60s. He put Mengzy and her brother on to his extensive collection of classical, jazz, rock and even deep-house music, and the seed was planted. Growing up, music was always a part of her life, both formally and informally. A “total music geek at school”, she started on the piano and was an active member of her school choir; by 2015, she was on her way to pursuing an MA in music to become a better, all-around geek.