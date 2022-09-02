Nicholas Leung
Hospitality entrepreneur
When life in Hong Kong slowed during the pandemic, Nicholas Leung carried on at full steam. In 2020 he launched the lifestyle and hospitality-management company Novl Studio, and last year opened the private members’ Club C+ in Central.
“Novl Studio was established with the aim of providing a one-stop solution for different types of lifestyle and hospitality projects,” Leung says. “From concept creation and activation to operational management and marketing, we hope to create projects that excite the community.
“On the other hand, we opened Club C+ during the pandemic in the hope of providing a private and safe option for those who appreciate the finer things in life. We want to create a culture, a like-minded community of people who enjoy cigars, whisky and a lifestyle like this.” And, fun fact, there are clever double meanings to the name: spoken in Chinese, it sounds like the words for “cigar” and “private”.
“All my projects began with the aim of providing something unique and highly customised. Balancing the books is important, but instead of aiming only to maximise profit, I’m more focused on identifying and creating quality products that the industry lacks. More often than not, this mindset leads you to create a brand that’s respected and appreciated by customers and the community.”
His father is internationally acclaimed architect and interior designer Steve Leung, and the two worked together to bring the younger Leung’s vision to life. It wasn’t their first collaboration: they also joined forces to open OOAK (One Of A Kind) Lamma, a private kitchen run by Leung’s sister, the lawyer-turned-chef Stefanie.
“OOAK Lamma is a very special project. Since it’s located on an outlying island, one of the most important things we wanted to do was to respect nature and start a conversation with the community. All our working partners are locals, and unbelievably talented.”
Leung candidly – and romantically – credits his wife as his biggest inspiration and supporter. “We’ve been together for nine years and she still inspires me. A lot of my ideas, both in business and in daily life, stem from our conversations. Sometimes, when I get particularly focused on one thing, I lose some sense of creativity, so I’m lucky to have someone who’s able to always bring in new perspectives and ideas.”
His secret to success? “There isn’t one,” he says with a laugh. “It’s all hard work.”