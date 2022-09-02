When life in Hong Kong slowed during the pandemic, Nicholas Leung carried on at full steam. In 2020 he launched the lifestyle and hospitality-management company Novl Studio, and last year opened the private members’ Club C+ in Central. “Novl Studio was established with the aim of providing a one-stop solution for different types of lifestyle and hospitality projects,” Leung says. “From concept creation and activation to operational management and marketing, we hope to create projects that excite the community. “On the other hand, we opened Club C+ during the pandemic in the hope of providing a private and safe option for those who appreciate the finer things in life. We want to create a culture, a like-minded community of people who enjoy cigars, whisky and a lifestyle like this.” And, fun fact, there are clever double meanings to the name: spoken in Chinese, it sounds like the words for “cigar” and “private”.

“All my projects began with the aim of providing something unique and highly customised. Balancing the books is important, but instead of aiming only to maximise profit, I’m more focused on identifying and creating quality products that the industry lacks. More often than not, this mindset leads you to create a brand that’s respected and appreciated by customers and the community.” His father is internationally acclaimed architect and interior designer Steve Leung, and the two worked together to bring the younger Leung’s vision to life. It wasn’t their first collaboration: they also joined forces to open OOAK (One Of A Kind) Lamma, a private kitchen run by Leung’s sister, the lawyer-turned-chef Stefanie.