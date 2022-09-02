Panther Chan
Singer-songwriter
At the age of 19, Panther Chan made her debut in the Hong Kong music scene, when she placed fourth in the 2009 Asian Millionstar series. Hers is not the story of a superstar born overnight, however, but rather the tale of well-deserved fame and glory earned on a journey that’s equal parts personal struggle, late-night grind and unexpected adventures.
Without the promise of a contract with a record label, between 2012 and 2015 Chan focused on releasing YouTube videos of her singing covers. In doing so, she refined her unique style of singing and guitar playing, while slowly familiarising herself with songwriting. 2015 saw a short-lived collaboration with the Japanese management agency Amuse before, one year later, Chan decided to be an independent singer under her own label FreewillerMusic.
Operating on her own allowed her to create freely without any limitations or external expectations, and she found inspiration in all things small and big in her everyday life, with movies and books providing strong creative inspiration. Chan eventually signed with Warner Music Hong Kong in 2019, and it’s been a happy partnership since, as she has the liberty of being able to write her own songs. She became a household name in 2020 when she won the bronze award for singer-songwriter and the silver award for female singer at the Hong Kong Ultimate Song Chart Awards.
While everyone complained about the ways in which the pandemic affected them, Chan discovered a silver lining. In the past, she relied on travel for songwriting ideas, and especially seeing, tasting and experiencing something new. When all this was taken away, what felt forced at the beginning – being stuck at home and still having the pressure to create – became something she could do with ease. The experience gave her fresh perspectives and new confidence as a composer and lyricist. Coming back stronger than ever, the music video of her new song “Underworld” already had more than 180,000 views within two weeks of its release in early August this year.
When she’s not imagining her next melody while making a fruit salad, Chan likes to crochet and is often seen wearing her own creations on social media. Her love for bohemian fashion inspired her wardrobe in the video of her hit song “In Good Hands”, which received an overwhelmingly positive response from her audience. Her music and the way she dresses are synonymous with how she talks and carries herself – indeed, everything Chan does is to present to the world the most unfiltered and unapologetic version of herself.
Whether it’s opening the cafe of her dreams, another wave of hit songs or her signature crochet inventions, the world waits with bated breath to see what this creative powerhouse will embark on next.