At the age of 19, Panther Chan made her debut in the Hong Kong music scene, when she placed fourth in the 2009 Asian Millionstar series. Hers is not the story of a superstar born overnight, however, but rather the tale of well-deserved fame and glory earned on a journey that’s equal parts personal struggle, late-night grind and unexpected adventures.

Without the promise of a contract with a record label, between 2012 and 2015 Chan focused on releasing YouTube videos of her singing covers. In doing so, she refined her unique style of singing and guitar playing, while slowly familiarising herself with songwriting. 2015 saw a short-lived collaboration with the Japanese management agency Amuse before, one year later, Chan decided to be an independent singer under her own label FreewillerMusic.

Operating on her own allowed her to create freely without any limitations or external expectations, and she found inspiration in all things small and big in her everyday life, with movies and books providing strong creative inspiration. Chan eventually signed with Warner Music Hong Kong in 2019, and it’s been a happy partnership since, as she has the liberty of being able to write her own songs. She became a household name in 2020 when she won the bronze award for singer-songwriter and the silver award for female singer at the Hong Kong Ultimate Song Chart Awards.