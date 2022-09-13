First Look: Inside the Prestige 40 Under 40 2022 Launch Event

At the precipice of this month’s full moon – and it was shining at full force from the terrace of Black Sheep’s Grand Majestic Sichuan at the Landmark – we here at Prestige danced the night away with the newest cohort of 40 Under 40 laureates.

Our annual 40-count listing of the best, the brightest and the most influential individuals from Hong Kong always culminates, following a months-long process of nominations, photoshoots and interviews, on an evening of good, hearty fun. Not quite wholesome – we’re a well-soused ragtag of imbibers – but fun, nonetheless. This year, Black Sheep’s magnificent Grand Majestic Sichuan, nestled at the far end of Alexandra House in the Landmark, opened their doors to the team, the 40 Under 40 laureates, their plus-ones and the many, many friends of the brand. And, burrowed deep amidst the marble, the velvet and the plush display of Chinoserie accents, we shouted, we stomped, we danced – and we cheered with our chests for the achievements of our 2022 40 Under 40 cohort.

If you were lucky enough to have received an invitation, you might have umm’ed and ahh’ed over our dress code: a bold-lettered “Studio 54”. At the heels of some 30-or-so months of staying home and staying put, it’s no wonder we’re wistful about the past – as rosy-cheeked about 2018 as we are about the heyday of the ’70s when the likes of Andy Warhol, Cher, Bianca Jagger and Diana Ross would tear up the dance floor shining in sequins and good-ol’ hedonism. And our 40 Under 40 laureates, no slouches, arrived dressed to the nines, with Lesley Chiang in multi-coloured feathers, Daniel Eun in furs and Lorenzo Antinori – well, Lorenzo showed up in the canary-yellow blazer he wore for his photoshoot. Thanks for coming, Lore!

Antonia Li

The DJ booth

Terrace bar

Drafus Chow and Mengzy

Sandra Kwong and Ellie Furuya

Cinci Leung

Tiger

DJ Maximus MMC

Victor Chan and Saffie Ng

Leslie Chiang

Saffie Ng

Ingrid Ip and Kiyoko Tsukabayashi

A crowd gathers for Oceana Ou Rucci’s address

Samantha Ko

Nathan Erickson and Oceana Ou Rucci

Alex Lam

Margarita Martynova, Viraj Bindra and Anastasiia Akhmameteva

Syed Asim Hussain

Copies of 40 Under 40

Andy Ho and Ellie Furuya

Champagne flowed all night long

Celine Kwan

Andrew Mok and Tate Mok

Jeremy Wong and Ethan Ung

Lynus Woo

Doney Zhou, Jen Balisi and Jessi Chloe Chen

Shimmying alongside this year’s cohort of honourees include past 40 Under 40 Alumni Alex Lam, Wil Fang, Jonathan Song, Jacqueline Chak and Ryan Sun, as well as Olympians Shawn Cheung and Vanessa Mimi Wong and friends of Prestige Jason Wu and Samantha Ko – the lattermost statuesque in a sequin-strewn mini as one of the best-dressed of the evening.

The festivities rumbled into a standstill as clocks struck 8pm – as Prestige’s publisher Oceana Ou Rucci addressed the crowd, congratulated this year’s cohort – amidst a cacophony of hoots and hollers – and let the behind-the-scenes compilation video play. You can watch that here.

The night crescendoed as DJ Maximus MMC spun from house to ’90s hip-hop – and the crowd, now many, many glasses of champagne in (with the exception of our youngest laureate Andrew Mok, who nursed a wine glass of water all evening; he had a high-school test the following day), went wild. And in a velvety alcove corner, a smaller crowd went, too, wild as Henry Harrius pulled out card trick after card trick after card trick. And over on the terrace, the bartenders – as per Black Sheep hospitality – went wild with whiskey shots for the crowd. Did we mention there was a tiger? Well, a man painted like one, at least.

You might say: a Studio 54 prophecy come true. See you all next year.

