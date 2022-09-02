Steven Lam
Entrepreneur
It’s been a year of change, personal development and movement. Movement in all its meanings and, with the outflux of thousands from the city during the pandemic, the ones who remain benefit from affordable apartment upgrades and office locations. With this comes the need for transport, a hassle in previous years but now, with a few clicks on your phone, you’ll have a driver and a van ready at your service. We’re speaking, of course, of GOGOX, previously GoGoVan, a rebranding that happened in 2020 and a key portent of a new direction within the company.
Steven Lam, the brand’s co-founder and CEO (in a nod to his humble beginnings he jokes CEO stands for “cheap everything officer”), has long had an independent streak. In his late teens, he was given the opportunity to study at the University of California, Berkeley. He boarded a one-way flight and worked part-time in restaurants and car-booth sales to fund his own tuition costs. This go-getting attitude, constantly pushing himself into unfamiliar territory and challenges, is what he credits as the basis of his entrepreneurial mindset. “Resources and opportunities didn’t just fall onto my lap,” he says.
Today, GOGOX is Hong Kong’s first publicly listed company in its field. To leave a lasting impact on the world, it’s worth contemplating the intrinsic value of the things we deem important. Asked about his hopes of revolutionising the industry, Lam says, “GOGOX is working toward simplifying intra-city logistics with technology. The technology landscape is changing rapidly, it takes enormous and continuous effort to keep up. What I want most is to make everyday life easier, so we can spend more time enjoying what life has to offer.
“In the beginning of the pandemic, GOGOX, like other businesses, struggled to adapt to such radical global change. However, the shift from offline to online boosted the need for logistics support. Our reputation for reliable and transparent products and services overtook a lot of traditional third-party logistic players. The takeaway from this for us is to always try to see opportunities during challenging times.”
And as to his personal life, “Running is my passion. One day I’d love to be able to run marathons around the world.” The tenacity Lam pours into his business and marathon training is part of a larger story – of giving back to the community and reinforcing a sense of belonging and unity.