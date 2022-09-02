It’s been a year of change, personal development and movement. Movement in all its meanings and, with the outflux of thousands from the city during the pandemic, the ones who remain benefit from affordable apartment upgrades and office locations. With this comes the need for transport, a hassle in previous years but now, with a few clicks on your phone, you’ll have a driver and a van ready at your service. We’re speaking, of course, of GOGOX, previously GoGoVan, a rebranding that happened in 2020 and a key portent of a new direction within the company.

Steven Lam, the brand’s co-founder and CEO (in a nod to his humble beginnings he jokes CEO stands for “cheap everything officer”), has long had an independent streak. In his late teens, he was given the opportunity to study at the University of California, Berkeley. He boarded a one-way flight and worked part-time in restaurants and car-booth sales to fund his own tuition costs. This go-getting attitude, constantly pushing himself into unfamiliar territory and challenges, is what he credits as the basis of his entrepreneurial mindset. “Resources and opportunities didn’t just fall onto my lap,” he says.