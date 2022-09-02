Syed Asim Hussain
Restaurateur
Restaurateur Syed Asim Hussain learned from a young age that nothing comes easy in the biz. His teenage summers – traditionally an idyllic, if awkward, time that many of us reflect upon fondly – were spent schlepping the night’s trash by trolley from his father’s restaurant on Wyndham Street to a garbage depot among the revellers of Hong Kong’s Lan Kwai Fong party district.
The years proved formative, however, and engendered in the future restaurateur a tireless work ethic and a penchant for the art of hospitality – the kind that Black Sheep Restaurants, which he co-founded with Christopher Mark ten years ago, is famous for.
Now responsible for more than 1,000 staff across a 30-strong portfolio of restaurants, from imports like New York’s red sauce king, Carbone, to original concepts like the Michelin-star Belon and New Punjab Club, Hussain is relentless in his approach to building something that he envisions as much more than just a rapidly expanding group of restaurants, but a reimagining of everything that hospitality can be.
That proved to be more than simple marketing bluster as Hussain shepherded his flock through the difficulties of recent years, first wrought by the social unrest, then a certain pandemic we’re all tired of hearing about. Hussain will be the first to tell you that Black Sheep didn’t post two consecutive days of losses over its first seven years; in these last three, the group hasn’t seen two days of profits.
Rather than cut and run, Hussain and his co-founder have stuck to their principles and doubled down on their venture, opening new venues amid the losses and betting on Black Sheep’s people to weather the storm. He beams with pride over the fact that not one single employee has been made redundant for financial reasons. The group even put up HK$5 million (and extra vacation days) to cover flights and quarantine hotels for staff who hadn’t seen their families in years.
It goes without saying that the cost has been tremendous, and not just financially. But in talking to Hussain, you get the sense he’s built for the struggle – perhaps, he even craves it. “This era sort of allowed us to demonstrate that we’re [made of good stuff ],” he says. “So I’m really proud. And you know, we’ve survived.”