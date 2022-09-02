Restaurateur Syed Asim Hussain learned from a young age that nothing comes easy in the biz. His teenage summers – traditionally an idyllic, if awkward, time that many of us reflect upon fondly – were spent schlepping the night’s trash by trolley from his father’s restaurant on Wyndham Street to a garbage depot among the revellers of Hong Kong’s Lan Kwai Fong party district.

The years proved formative, however, and engendered in the future restaurateur a tireless work ethic and a penchant for the art of hospitality – the kind that Black Sheep Restaurants, which he co-founded with Christopher Mark ten years ago, is famous for.

Now responsible for more than 1,000 staff across a 30-strong portfolio of restaurants, from imports like New York’s red sauce king, Carbone, to original concepts like the Michelin-star Belon and New Punjab Club, Hussain is relentless in his approach to building something that he envisions as much more than just a rapidly expanding group of restaurants, but a reimagining of everything that hospitality can be.