Living up to the motto that makes his name – to infinity and beyond – Tiab is no mere singer-songwriter rapper. He’s busy building an empire for himself that spans music, fashion and creativity. Tiab’s own vision spans more than just one category: he’s known equally for his music as a celebrated local rapper, as well as the co-founder of clothing brands, Project T and 1997s, which he started in 2016.

His indie music career skyrocketed in 2018 when his songs “I Don’t Wanna” and “Why You So Beautiful” were released; to date, the songs have garnered more than 9.3 million and 2.4 million views on YouTube respectively. His latest accomplishment is his new music label MIF, which stands for Make In Future, with which he hopes to find potential new blood to sign on and shape the future of Hong Kong’s music scene. Everyone and everything in Tiab’s life can be his muse.

“I’m trying to show the talents of the new generation,” Tiab says. “I’ll try my best to let people see how powerful and talented Gen Z is. They belong to the future.”