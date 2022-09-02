Entrepreneur Walden Lam isn’t much of a fashion man. He also didn’t plan on making “the best fitting jeans on the planet” with Unspun – “I thought I was going to go into finance, like most local kids,” Lam says with a laugh – but adaptability is of topmost importance for any entrepreneur worth their salt. And for Lam, who graduated into the financial crisis in 2008, it’s been a value he leans on every single day. After cutting his teeth as a consultant solving clients’ problems – they ranged from climate-change initiatives for utility companies to fashion companies with channel expansions – Lam was confronted with the dire, systemic reality of what he calls “the nightmare situations we have with our supply chain”. Co-founded with graduate-school contemporaries Kevin Martin and Beth Esponnette, Unspun was born out of this pressing desire to address these big, nightmarish concerns.

“Selfishly, I’ve always wanted to create something tangible, making a better product that has a deeper purpose,” says Lam. “Fashion, specifically denim, has such an emotional connection on an individual level. It feels as if there’s a true potential to build a consumer brand with this product. Rationally, denim is also one of the most polluting categories and the majority of people actually suffer from fit issues.” For Unspun, “Your Perfect Fit” isn’t froufrou marketing copy: it’s a hand-to- heart promise. There are no sizes, no waistline measurements, no inseam integers you must meticulously take, then transpose into alphabets and numerals that, somehow, always fit a little off. Rather, Unspun has digitised the bespoke-fashion experience with an app that maps out all the nooks and crannies of your body to create a hyper-accurate 3D digital avatar that then becomes the model from which your one-of-a-kind Unspun jeans are built.