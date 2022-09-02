William Fong

One of Fong’s current projects aimed at making art more accessible and approachable is to transform the basketball courts in public housing estates into vibrant spaces that tell local stories through the eyes of artists. His vision is three-fold: to make good use of existing resources in the city, to showcase local artists, and to build a sense of pride and belonging in the community. It’s also close to Fong’s heart as it combines art and philanthropy to bring people together.

Earlier this year, he was elected chairman of the InspiringHK Sports Foundation, which focuses on empowering young people through sport, and hosts 41 classes in 19 disciplines across 15 of Hong Kong’s 18 districts. More than 2,700 underprivileged students have already taken part in the programmes. In the fourth season of the charity’s flagship charity programme, Well Dunk, Fong hopes to encourage more local children to take part in the initiative by producing a documentary film that tells the students’ inspiring stories. It seems nothing will stop this corporate lawyer, art curator and philanthropist from bringing together these seemingly unconnected worlds, one basketball court at a time.