Ysabelle Cheung

2021 was a good year for Cheung. As well as completing her first collection of short stories and signing with a New York literary agent, she worked in Hong Kong with her husband Willem Molesworth on the conversion of her grandfather’s 1970s private clubhouse into a gallery of contemporary art; the grand opening was held earlier this year. While valuing research, collaboration and experimental programming, the venture aims to work directly with artists, and provide a platform to showcase and sell their work.

A strong supporter of circular economies, Cheung also promotes second-hand pieces at her gallery; most objects are collected from vintage stores and online platforms, and subsequently restored. She’s long found inspiration in anything that sits at the fringes, believing controversy provides new stories and fresh perspectives and resisting normative expectations that might be upheld by the wider community. Although running and operating a gallery was never in her life plan, unpredictable events that unfolded over the last few years have motivated Cheung to become more adaptable and focus on “whatever feels right”. Her new-found joy in chasing moments of spontaneity also pushes the naturally shy art-lover to speak with young artists and wider audiences about artistic practices, something she finds especially important in relation to Hong Kong’s cultural scene.