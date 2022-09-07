Yuki Yasukagawa

Yasukagawa regularly volunteers with the Order of Malta, teaching classes to local children through Zoom on topics that range from geography to stress management, and helping to support vulnerable communities and seniors by delivering food, necessities and, sometimes, conversation. “A lot of seniors have felt loneliness much more than normal since Covid,” she says.

In the past, she also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, when she helped build a family house in Thailand. “Although I worked in design and visited various construction sites, I’d never done any physical construction work,” she says. “Being part of the build and knowing it was for such a deserving cause was immensely gratifying.”