Yuki Yasukagawa
Interior designer
Creative director of Design East, one of Hong Kong’s few family-owned design and construction firms with an international presence, Yuki Yasukagawa became intrigued by design while spending time with her father, Yasuhiro Yasukagawa. Her growing passion and a natural flair for drawing and maths led her to the University of Arts London, where she studied interior and spatial design before returning to working at her father’s company.
Working for the family business was never a walk in the park. Yasukagawa recalls “shouldering various responsibilities and having to manage several projects simultaneously with limited manpower”, which she saw as an opportunity to learn and excel. Inspired by her father’s hard work, resilience and humility, she also developed an eye for detail and a penchant for perfectionism, which are evident in her design for Tasaki boutiques in Hong Kong and China, and the soon-to-open Italian-American restaurant Oro.
In 2019, Yasukagawa designed The Araki, a one-Michelin-star restaurant helmed by chef Mitsuhiro Araki. Two years later, she sat for the first time on the interior design judging panel of the annual Perspective A&D Awards. Her next grand design, however, is becoming a mother. “Since I moved back to Hong Kong, my main focus in life was work-dominated and, as I’ll shortly be a mother to twins, I want to achieve the perfect balance of both worlds so I can be as present as possible.”
Yasukagawa regularly volunteers with the Order of Malta, teaching classes to local children through Zoom on topics that range from geography to stress management, and helping to support vulnerable communities and seniors by delivering food, necessities and, sometimes, conversation. “A lot of seniors have felt loneliness much more than normal since Covid,” she says.
In the past, she also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, when she helped build a family house in Thailand. “Although I worked in design and visited various construction sites, I’d never done any physical construction work,” she says. “Being part of the build and knowing it was for such a deserving cause was immensely gratifying.”