Beauty Shoot: Glam Gods

We’re living out our most vibrant fantasies in a riot of bold colour and even bolder textures – maximalist beauty never looked more
captivating.
Creative Direction ALVIN GOH Photography SHENG YANG Art Direction ST IMAGE Styling WANG DEFU Hair JOGO STUDIO QOU JIAOJIAO Make-up LULU LULU, FAN FAN Mask Designers RONA, WANG
Retouching CHA XIAOMO, SHEN
YANG, XU PENG
Production ST IMAGE
Models DAI ZHILI, ZHOU YICHI,
LAO YINGJIE, LI ZHIHAO,
HU MENGCHEN, SIN LUNXI,
GU AIJIA
Face, Chanel Light Honey Powder 10, YSL Le Cushion Encre de Peau Foundation No 10 Eyes, Jeffree Star Gothic Disk, Jeffree Star Approved Mascara Black Lips, e.l.f. Cosmetics Glossy Lip Stain Fiery Red Outfi t, Annakiki
Face, HourglassAmbient Soft Glow Foundation No 4, Hourglass AmbientLight Finishing Powder Luminous Light Eyes, Viseart Eye Shadow Palette No 8 Editorial Brights Lips, Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint Duo, Outfit, Givenchy Necklace, Chanel
Face, Fenty Beauty Pro Soft Matte Longwear Foundation No 300, Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting and Blotting Powder Universal Eyes, Pat McGrath Mothership VI Midnight Sun Star Wars Edition, Stila Magnum XXX Mascara Intense Black Lips, MAC Lipstick Zerocool, Stockings, Calzedonia Heels, Rene Caovilla Jumpsuit, Wolford x GCDS
Face, Clarins Everlasting Youth Liquid Foundation No 105 Nude, Suqqu Glow Retouch Press Powder No 2 Eyes, Pat McGrath Mothership VIII Eyeshadow Palette Divine Rose II, Chanel Le Volume de Mascara No 10 Noir Lips, Hourglass Unreal High Shine Volumizing Lip Gloss Icon Outfit, Wolford X GCDS & Ermanno Scervino
Face, Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation No 4 Neutral, Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Powder No 2 Medium Eyes, Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof No 10, Chanel Les 4 Ombres Eyeshadow No 334 Modern Glamour, Chanel Le Volume de Mascara No 10 Noir Lips, YSL Tatouage Couture Velvet Cream No 204 Beige Underground Outfit, Wolford X Mugler
Face, MAC Studio Face & Body Foundation C4, Kevin Aucoin The Sensual Powder PF07 Eyes, Bobbi Brown Long Gel Eyeliner Pitch Black, Dior Couture Eyeshadow Palette No 079, Shu Uemura Hard Formula Eyebrow Pencil H9 Lips, Kiehl’s Scented Lip Balm 1
Face, Shiseido Synchro Self-Refreshing Foundation No 240 Rose Quartz Eyes, Pat McGrath Eighth Generation Rose Palette Lips, Shiseido Aura Dew Face Eyes Lips No 02 Solar Outfit, Gucci Bag, Simon Rocha
Face, Guerlain Parure Gold Radiance Foundation No 01 Neutral, Guerlain Meteorites Light Revealing Pearls of Powder No 03 Medium Eyes, Giorgio Armani Eye Tints Silver and Blush, Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill Mascara Black Lips, Clarins Natural Lip Perfector No 01 Rose Shimmer Outfit, Dior