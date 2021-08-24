This month, we asked all our editors to divulge their best beauty secrets and select some essential beauty products on permanent rotation.
Susanne Kaufmann
It’s not ideal, but on the occasions we do get sun damage, here’s what we reach for: Susanne Kaufmann’s After Sun Gel, available at Net-a-Porter.
Moroccanoil
Your All-in-one Miracle in a Bottle, Moroccanoil Treatment Works as a Conditioning, Styling and Finishing Tool.
Chantecaille
This is Chantecaille’s first-ever, coral-reef-safe SeaScreen 30, a sunscreen mist offering broad- spectrum protection that won’t compromise undersea systems. Proceeds also go to support WildAid’s marine programme.
Derm Institute
Say goodbye to dehydrated skin with Derm Institute’s lightweight and silky Anti-oxidant Hydration Cream with an advanced nano- gold delivery system.
B.Y.O.B
Have a set of B.Y.O.B’s Mask Series and you’re set – whatever skin issue you’re facing day-to-day, there’s a 10-minute solution to it.
Revive
A cooling roller can help eliminate puffiness and improve circulation. ReVive’s Revolve Contouring Massage Roller
is our pick.
Oribe
To combat Hong Kong’s nightmare summer humidity, look no further than Oribe’s Invisible Defense Hair Spray, available at Lane Crawford.
Skin Inc
Skin Inc’s Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light facial tool comes with three light settings to tackle multiple skin concerns – and all it takes is 10 minutes. Find it at Sephora Hong Kong stores.
Drunk Elephant
A quick and easy mist that also sounds delicious, Drunk Elephant’s Sweet Biome Fermented Sake Spray is best for dry or sensitive skin.
Sunday Riley
A peptide-infused power drink for the skin, Sunday Riley’s Pink Drink helps balance the microbiome for healthier-looking and more radiant skin.
