This month, we asked all our editors to divulge their best beauty secrets and select some essential beauty products on permanent rotation.

Susanne Kaufmann

It’s not ideal, but on the occasions we do get sun damage, here’s what we reach for: Susanne Kaufmann’s After Sun Gel, available at Net-a-Porter.

Moroccanoil

Your All-in-one Miracle in a Bottle, Moroccanoil Treatment Works as a Conditioning, Styling and Finishing Tool.

Chantecaille

This is Chantecaille’s first-ever, coral-reef-safe SeaScreen 30, a sunscreen mist offering broad- spectrum protection that won’t compromise undersea systems. Proceeds also go to support WildAid’s marine programme.

Derm Institute

Say goodbye to dehydrated skin with Derm Institute’s lightweight and silky Anti-oxidant Hydration Cream with an advanced nano- gold delivery system.

B.Y.O.B

Have a set of B.Y.O.B’s Mask Series and you’re set – whatever skin issue you’re facing day-to-day, there’s a 10-minute solution to it.

Revive

A cooling roller can help eliminate puffiness and improve circulation. ReVive’s Revolve Contouring Massage Roller

is our pick.

Oribe

To combat Hong Kong’s nightmare summer humidity, look no further than Oribe’s Invisible Defense Hair Spray, available at Lane Crawford.

Skin Inc

Skin Inc’s Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light facial tool comes with three light settings to tackle multiple skin concerns – and all it takes is 10 minutes. Find it at Sephora Hong Kong stores.

Drunk Elephant

A quick and easy mist that also sounds delicious, Drunk Elephant’s Sweet Biome Fermented Sake Spray is best for dry or sensitive skin.

Sunday Riley

A peptide-infused power drink for the skin, Sunday Riley’s Pink Drink helps balance the microbiome for healthier-looking and more radiant skin.

For more stories on essential beauty products and other wellness trends, check back here