Better With Age: Alvin Goh’s Manifesto on Ageing Honestly

The question, “How old are you?”, was once innocuous when asked to toddlers, to Sweet Sixteen sweethearts and to 21-year-old partiers. Thereafter, it becomes a query marred with spikes and expectations. Alvin Goh wishes for a world where we’re just a little more honest about the number we last had on our birthday cakes.

I must say: I do feel offended when people tell me I look good for my age.

Age is but a number and numbers, on their own – as, factually, counters of how many days you’ve spent alive – aren’t very interesting. It’s everything else, contextualised, that draws curiosity. Your achievements, tethered to a number. Your looks, tethered to a number. Your relationships, your career, your life – all tethered to a number that means very little.

Unfortunately, “How old are you?” still might be the most taboo question you can ask someone – possibly tied with that weight question, but that’s neither here nor there. Age, then, isn’t really just a number. I guess it never has been.

In my line of work, being dishonest about your age is almost a given. There are times when I’d come across a client or friend’s Wikipedia page and the double-digit number immediately seated below their full birth names would be completely different from what I know to be true. The entertainment industry inspires metaverses of make-believe and, for so many of my friends who are actors, tickets for entry mean playing the part of someone different; someone younger – and, unfortunately, having to bring that back into reality.

In a world where your skin can be smoothed through with a filter, where your eyes can be enlarged with an Instagram feature, authenticity is something hard to come by – and harder still to return to. And, yes, it might be hard, might cost you a job, a role of a lifetime. But – and this is a message especially directed to people with a following that could be impressionable – isn’t being honest more important? There’s privilege that comes from ageing and privilege that comes from having access to treatments, aesthetics or otherwise, that help with the upkeep of whatever “beauty” means to you. Because there’s no shame in wanting to look your best. Your best, though, doesn’t have to be an act of fiction.

So, own up to the Botox. Own up to the filler. Own up to your age. Say to hell with 30, flirty and thriving; we can be 50, flirty and thriving. Sixty, even!

Now, let me reintroduce myself. My name is Alvin Goh. I’m 44 years old. I have no shame in hiding that. And I don’t think you should, either.