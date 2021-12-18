Aveda: Surrounded by the Love of Nature (A Christmas Giveaway)

With less than a couple of weeks to go until the most wonderful time of the year, it’s time for the annual Prestige Christmas Giveaway. From December 13th to 24th, we’re offering Prestige Online readers the chance to win amazing prizes each and every day on Instagram, as we count down the 12 days of Christmas.

Whether you’re stuck on your gift list, sick of shopping, or just in need of a treat, here’s just a little something from us to you, to thank you for being our loyal readers.

Christmas Giveaway Day 6: Aveda x 3.1 Phillip Lim 2021 Holiday Collection

“Nature is the best beauty artist of all,” said Aveda, one of the first beauty and haircare companies that have endorsed greater environmental responsibility. For decades, they have been innovating high-quality products like shampoo, bath, and body care, but their vegan and eco-friendly formula has remained unchanged.

This year, Aveda has partnered with 3.1 Phillip Lim, a global fashion brand, to bring the botanical world of beauty to life together. Their 2021 Holiday Collection items include stylish hair accessories and gift packaging that is created with sustainability at heart.

Paint with Affections

The Aveda x 3.1 Phillip Lim Holiday Collection showcases handpainted accessories in a blatantly beautiful style. With brushes featuring the curve and shape of leaves, the power and awe of nature are in full bloom. Vivid greens and flamboyant corals are woven peacefully together to form gorgeous wildflowers and plants.

Only someone with profound feelings for nature could have painted this way. The designs are by Sophie Parker, a botanical artist who uses fresh-cut botanicals as a natural canvas to create the magnificent prints in the holiday collection. In her past works, she has a fondness for letting the plant itself guide her brushstrokes and colour choices.

Aveda: Create with Respect

The covetable, limited-edition hair accessories are created with respect for the Earth. They include a hair towel wrap and a carrying bag that are made of 100 percent organic cotton. The plush wrap secures snugly on the head with a convenient button and loop closure to gently remove moisture from the hair after washing and help reduce dry time.

Their scrunchie trio, made of recycled PET (from things like plastic water bottles), is easy on hair and makes for a fashionable wrist accessory when not in use. Another surprising design is the wide-tooth detangling comb, made from high percentage of post-consumer recycled polypropylene and fibre carton, embracing the holistic approach to haircare that Aveda’s founder championed.

Plant more Beauty

Of course, Aveda has more to come next year! In January, Aveda will be introducing Nutriplenish Treatment Masques that gives four times more hydration to hair instantly. Another special styling solution, the Nutriplenish Curl Gelée, is designed to create shiny and defined waves. Stay tuned for the new launch in 2022!

How to Enter

At Prestige, we’re giving away a set of Aveda x 3.1 Phillip Lim 2021 Holiday Collection to five lucky winners. Five winners will get the chance to take home one limited-edition Aveda x 3.1 Phillip Lim Hair Tower with Carrying Bag, one limited edition Aveda x 3.1 Phillip Lim Detangling Comb, one Nutriplenish Leave-in Conditioner (200ml) and one Nutriplenish Curl Gelée (200ml). To enter, head to our Instagram page @PrestigeHK and follow the instructions.

Terms & Conditions:

By entering this Prestige giveaway, you will be bound by these terms and conditions and acknowledge that you satisfy all eligibility requirements.

This giveaway is open to Hong Kong residents only and entrants must be over the age of eighteen (18).

Entrants must follow our Instagram page and set their profile to public in order for their entry to be valid.

The giveaway prize is live for five (5) days only.

Entries will be accepted within the five (5) days of posting the feature. Thereafter the giveaway for that prize will close and the winner will be announced.

Winners will be contacted and asked to provide their full name and contact details via Instagram within 48 hours.

Winners will be instructed on how to claim their prize by email.

Winners must respond to redeem the prize within seven (7) days of the prize announcement, otherwise the prize will be forfeited.

Prizes cannot be exchanged for cash, credit and are non-transferrable to third parties.

Prestige reserves the right to cancel, re-draw or otherwise modify this giveaway at any time with immediate effect and without giving prior notice.

Photos are for reference only.