Here’s What We Know About Farfetch’s Latest Deal with Violet Grey

By Gennady Oreshkin
31 Jan 2022
On Friday, January 28th, Farfetch announced its acquisition of Violet Grey, which would mark the luxury e-commerce giant’s foray into beauty.

Farfetch solidifies its standing as one of the definitive online marketplaces of luxury goods by expanding its offering – this time – with beauty. The platform has recently acquired Los Angeles-based beauty retailer Violet Grey. 

Violet Grey, the self-proclaimed “Industry’s Beauty edit”, was founded by the celebrity beauty guru Cassandra Grey in 2012. Violet Grey’s editorial-driven approach to curating beauty, à la Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh, has garnered reverence of customers globally – from A-listers like Emma Roberts and Melanie Griffith to the general public with an eye for luxury. Violet Grey followed the model of Parisian fashion boutique Colette – one of the pioneers of curating Indie brands alongside luxury monoliths.

According to Bain Altogamma 2021 luxury study, the beauty market is predicted to reach $69 billion by 2025. Farfetch’s acquisition of Violet Grey means that the fashion retailer will gain access to some of the under-the-radar brands not available in its newfound competitors’ stores like Sephora or Ulta, or the platform’s historical rivals’ like Net-a-Porter. Grey herself will remain at the helm of the beauty platform within Farfetch as chair and global advisor for beauty. She will also assume the leading role at the Farfetch-owned New Guards Group Beauty, responsible for incubating and accelerating young brands. 

Some of the Violet Grey brands, however, will not be available at Farfetch – like Tata Harper, Susanne Kaufmann and Kosas, to name a few – as told by the platform’s spokesperson to Vogue Business. The retail model of the partnership will be in the shape of e-concession, which means each merchant will be responsible for their own inventory and logistics in exchange for the site presence and a commission from sales. Farfetch uses the same model for all its fashion brands, allowing them to partially avoid the wholesale-associated costs. 

