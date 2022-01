For our January beauty shoot, we study hair — an expressive canvas that can make an impactful statement, in vivid colours, graphic patterns and untamed glory.

A Study Of Hair: Vivid Colours & Graphic Patterns

FASHION EDITOR-AT-LARGE AND STYLING ALVIN GOH

PHOTOGRAPHY CHOW SINSING

ART DIRECTION EDA

HAIR STYLING EDA LEE @JOGOSTUDIO

MAKE-UP JAYE @JOGOSTUDIO

EXECUTIVE STYLIST AND PRODUCER SIU SIU

HAIR ASSISTANTS NYANKO AND MENG @ JOGOSTUDIO

MODELS MA YAQI, YU GE AND YOKA

PRIMER AMIKA HAIR SPRAY TIGI BED HEAD

OUTFIT SIMONE ROCHA AT I.T

HAIR MOUSSE MOROCCAN OIL THICKENING SPRAY TIGI BED HEAD

COAT SALVATORE FERRAGAMO COLLAR GUCCI SHIRT SIMONE ROCHA AT I.T.

HAIR OIL KERASTASE HAIR SPRAY PHILIP B. AT JOYCE BEAUTY

HARNESS GUCCI TROUSERS BOTTEGA VENETA

GEL FORM BY JOGO HAIRSPRAY ORIBE AT JOYCE BEAUTY

OUTFIT PRADA

MOLDING WAX ORIBE AT JOYCE BEAUTY SATIN HAIR SPRAY LOREAL

DRESS HERMÈS

STYLING GEL AND SPRAY SCHWARZKOPF GOT2BE

COAT AND HARNESS WINDOWSEN TROUSERS BOTTEGA VENETA

VOLUME POWDER ORIBE AT JOYCE BEAUTY TEXTURE SPRAY REDKEN CERAFILL

COAT BOTTEGA VENETA SHIRT SIMONE ROCHA AT I.T.