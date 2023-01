Long gone are the days when girls have all the beautiful, beautiful fun. Be it a touch of colour on the cheeks, a glossy highlight or a bashfully brushed-out brow, we’re defiantly taking a gender-agnostic stance on beauty this brand-new year. Get ready, guys!

Creative Direction and Styling ALVIN GOH

Photographer PUZZLEMAN

Photography Assistant CHENG YI LEE

Make-up ALVIN GOH

Make-up Assistant CHANG YEN

Hair WEIC LIN

Hair Assistant JASE LU

Styling Assistants POGALIN and LETICIA WANG

Model YAO