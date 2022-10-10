Countdown to Christmas 2022 with these Lavish Advent Calendars

Oh, what’s that? A cinnamon-dusted breeze in the air? As we’re turning the bend into 2022’s holiday season, what better way to count down to Christmas than with cardboard boxes upon cardboard boxes full of treats? Welcome to this season’s most luxurious advent calendars – we’re all about micro-dosing on pleasure here.

The OG advent calendar, which dates back to the early nineteenth century, saw German Protestants marking the days of Advent by candle or, ever so utilitarian, with a simple line of chalk for every passing day. And if that still works for you here in the twenty-first century, happy for you; all the merrier. Although, just for comparison’s sake, aren’t 25 compartments filled to the brim with a brand-new beauty product just a little more exciting? Or the 25-count of chocolate you’d undoubtedly add to your breakfast order through the month of December, just a little more delicious? Whatever tickles your festive fancy, the advent calendars counting down to Christmas 2022 are myriad – and much, much more fun than dragging chalk through paper. In our humble opinion.

Also, keep this page bookmarked; we’ll be adding more advent calendars as they trickle onto the market through Christmas.

Christmas 2022: Advent Calendars

Atelier Cologne’s Luxury Advent Calendar Fans of Atelier Cologne’s indelible scents will appreciate this treasure trove of mini- and full-sized fragrances, candles and hand creams. This spread is a treat for the senses for, unequivocally, the best 24 days of the year. Pre-orders begin November 4. Get it here

Net-a-Porter’s ’25 Days of Beauty’ Advent Calendar With over HK$7,000 worth of products tucked into drawers that cost a mere fraction of the price at HK$2,600, Net-a-Porter’s advent calendar is a must-buy for anyone even tangentially interested in beauty and skincare. Be quick about it, though, it sells out in a flash. Get it here

Penhaligon’s 2022 Advent Calendar The fantastical notes of Penhaligon’s marvellous offerings are practically made for a season as magical as Christmas. No slouch, the parfumerie’s advent calendar hides 24 sensorial surprises behind 24 “doors of wonder”. Learn more here

Carolina Bucci’s Forte Beads Advent Calendar If you’re industrious about threading through each compartment’s beads – there are 2 behind each day’s door! – onto the provided Lurex cord, you’ll have a completed Carolina Bucci bracelet, replete with hand-carved gemstones, raring to go by Christmas Day. Get it here