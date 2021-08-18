Best Facials in Hong Kong You Should Book Right Now

The best facials in Hong Kong? We know exactly where to go. There are few surprises in the list below as, of course, five-star hotels provide the lushest ambiance, are staffed with the most gifted spa therapists and work their magic with curated creams’ lotion and potions from around the globe, made from the most exotic ingredients and all aimed at reversing – or at the very least halting – the ravaging effects of time, pollution and sun-damage.

Many spas over the pandemic brought their shutters down and only the fittest survived, catering to the faithful and offering the best. So here’s the updated list for 2021 of the crème de la crème, from the most venerated establishments providing one-of-a-kind treatments to new entrants.

Many take it upon themselves to fix the (mercifully reversible) damage of harsh ultraviolet-ray exposure, toxic diets and a notable absence of a skincare routine. Can you hear the tut-tut-tut of the uniformed ladies peering into the epidermis in shock and awe?

If there’s a truth to the adage “never lie to your doctor or lawyer”, let’s add an addendum to that: never lie to your facialist. Because when she peers through a microscope into the layers of skin, a multitude of sins is revealed.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa

Located on the hotel’s 116th floor and overlooking Victoria Harbour, on a clear day The Ritz-Carlton Spa offers breathtaking views, but you’re there to settle into one of its 11 serene and lavish treatment rooms.

One of the spa’s most popular signature treatments, the Ultra V facial contours the jawline and makes the face appear slimmer, with no surgery, anaesthetic or needle required. It targets the jowls and submental area by delivering focused heat energy from a slightly intimidating – albeit painless – gadget and machine.

Nanotechnology stimulates the existing collagen and provides visible results in tightening and rejuvenating the skin. It also helps brighten the skin tone by unclogging lymphatic ducts and draining toxins.

Now many scientists or doctors will tell you there’s no such thing as a “toxin” and that it’s the lingua franca of beauticians, but never you mind. It works wonders, as you feel dead skin cells being booted to the great beyond and leaving you as God intended: with flawless skin.

The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong, International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West, West Kowloon

The Spa at Four Seasons Hong Kong

Among the hustle and bustle of Central lies the oasis that’s The Spa at the Four Seasons. Here we recommend The Luminous Facial, a soothing, face-lifting treatment that delivers instant and transformational results. Clinically proven to work – especially for those in need of a quick fix – there’s also something gentle and healing about the comforting procedure.

The treatment uses technology to activate and improve the efficacy of natural ingredients that include the multi-molecular hyaluronic acid and the protective powers of plant extract, copper, Kojic acid, zinc, ginger and coffee. The essential benefit of Kojic acid is that it lightens visible sun damage, age spots and scars – you’ll see almost-immediate results after application.

Massage techniques are complemented by cutting-edge therapy that enables active substances to penetrate deep into the skin’s layers. The treatment also promises a lifted, plumped and luxuriously youthful skin. It includes a soothing and relaxing scalp massage that can transport you to the land of nod within seconds.

While you’re blissfully semi-comatose, the transdermal application facial machine and generous swirls of Serum Complex are applied, followed by a Cryo stick lifting massage, luminous eye treatment and a Caviar Collagen mask. It’s as lush as it sounds, and you leave the spa feeling rejuvenated and revitalised.

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street, Central

The Peninsula Spa

As expected, everything about The Peninsula Spa is as grandiose as the rest of this landmark building, with a vintage glamour that stands apart from the mechanical, almost clinical approach that other spas seem to have leaned into, in the attempt to convince clients that it’s a medical necessity, not a luxury.

And the latter is exactly what the Ultimate Radiance Aesthetic Facial is. One of the most popular options on the spa’s comprehensive menu, it’s a pioneering, one-of-a-kind procedure by Margy’s Monte Carlo that transforms the skin by stimulating the production of new collagen at the deepest level. After an hour and a half of application and gentle massages, it delivers visible results to leave the skin with a healthy and youthful glow.

Guests who prefer organic products can opt instead for the Self Discovery Radiance, an organic Voya (a premium brand of seaweed-based skincare solutions) facial that begins with a back massage to induce relaxation. A highly purifying treatment then hydrates the skin, along with a dual-action facial mask containing Mermaid’s Purse and Laminaria seaweed leaves, leaving your skin feeling fully nourished with all-natural ingredients. It’s a superlative experience.

The Peninsula Hong Kong, Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

Jessica Beauty

Located in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui, Jessica Beauty is where we discovered the secrets as to how co-founder, actress, and influencer Jessica Jann remains an ageless wonder and looks exactly the same as she did when we first featured her in Prestige magazine several years ago.

Of the spa and wellness centre, Jann says that “the aim is to help everyone through quality, anti-ageing, skin-saving facials and treatments in a wide price range. There’s something for everyone here.”

While many go for the basic facials, we tried the clinic’s most popular treatment, the Hydro Magic Peel. It’s a multi-step, ultra-hydrating facial that starts with cleaning and massaging the face, followed by a heating shield that helps open pores. Then there’s an extraction process, as a gadget swirls around the face to collect dirt that’s trapped in clogged skin, while vacuuming out all the keratinocytes (dead skin cells).

An infusing hydrating serum is then applied to the skin, followed by a moisturising mask and a cooling facial tool that tightens the pores and locks in all the nourishing ingredients. You’ll leave the spa looking a decade younger.

Jessica Beauty, 7/F Mangan Building, 18–20 Cameron Road, Tsim Sha Tsui