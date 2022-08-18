Best of Beauty 2022: Top Beauty Gadgets

Covid lockdown started a shift that brought about the boom of innovative skincare and wellness gadgets to use at home while beauty parlours were closed. Here, three very different but equally impressive devices take the gold.

Best Beauty Gadgets for 2022

PMD Clean Pro

PMD’s Clean Pro breaks down gunk deep within your pores with its SonicGlow tech at 7,000 vibrationsper minute but wait, there’s more: flip the device around to use the warming crystal rose quartz head to minimise inflammation and promote product absorption post-cleanse.

Sarah Chapman Skinesis Meso-melt Infusion System

Designed to infuse active complex peptides and hyaluronic acids into skin for visibly firmer and smoother skin, this innovative micro needling at-home device is both painless and powerful. Used weekly, be greeted with more even skin tone, fading hyperpigmentation and plumper skin.

Lyma The Laser

The Lyma Laser combines ultra-diffused 500mW laser with four optimised blue 10mW anti-bacterial surged LEDs to restore biological cell function – in other words it’s the most advanced at-home laser system we’ve seen so far. Used 20 minutes daily on problem areas such as hyperpigmentation, acne or wrinkles and you’ll notice a marked improvement in mere weeks. the starter kit comes with a mist, priming serum and an authentication card that allows you to unlock access to a concierge, on hand to answer all your questions and concerns. Fancy.

Meet the Best of Beauty 2022 Judges here

“Best Beauty Gadgets” is part of an ongoing series, keep an eye on this page for more