Best of Beauty 2022: Top Cleansers

No one wants to spend hard-earned cash on skincare that delivers empty promises and brings more value in opulent packaging than the ingredients held within. To help you make more informed shopping choices, our expert judges share their thoughts on the best beauty products of 2022.

Best Cleansers for 2022

There are two steps when it comes to optimal cleansing according to dermatologists and aestheticians, a method dubbed “double cleansing”. We covered the first – oil-based – in our previous category, but the following are some of the best foams and gels that will dissolve the rest of the gunk your oil cleanser may have missed.

La Mer The Cleansing Foam

This gentle cleanser has a cult following for all the right reasons. Suitable for all skin types, the foam purifies and calms delicate skin while drawing out impurities and excess oil. A quick rinse leaves skin feeling soft and energised for a bright, fresh, healthy-looking complexion.

Aesop Amazing Face Cleanser

The citrus-based botanicals in this non-drying formula thoroughly cleanses skin and expels excess sebum without disturbing its natural balance. Ideal, or, as its name implies, amazing for the hot months of summer or for those living in humid or polluted environments.

Amala Silkening Creamy Moisture Cleanse

The answer to your prayers if you’re looking for a gentle exfoliation without stripping your skin from its natural moisture barrier. This cleanser lifts away make-up and pore-clogging substances with its moisture-rich plant seeds and oils, charged with a dose of AHA to help rejuvenate the skin for a bright, supple finish.

Tata Harper Clarifying Cleanser

This foaming gel cleanser targets blemish- causing impurities and balances oil

with natural salicylic acid and AHAs, leaving you with clear and comfortably matte skin. This product is a godsend for oily and blemish-prone complexions.

Meet the Best of Beauty 2022 Judges here

“Best Cleansers” is part of an ongoing series, keep an eye on this page for more