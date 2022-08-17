Best of Beauty 2022: Top Face Masks

Once your skin is squeaky clean, the first step to rehydrate and prep for the rest of your routine is tone, tone, tone. In fact, there’s a popular “multiple skin” method of layering toners of different consistencies for the ultimate hydrating boost – one we love to do during the colder months.

Best Face Masks for 2022

When nothing seems to be going right for your skin, turn to these calming and correcting face masks for the ultimate at-home pampering session.

La Mer The Treatment Lotion Hydrating Mask

After a long day of work, there’s nothing more satisfying than gently unfurling a lush sheet mask, heavy with only the best revitalising ingredients, laying back and letting all the goodness sink in. La Mer takes this a step further with Japanese skin-hugging technology created with microfibres that ensures every drop of hydration goes straight into your skin.

Chantecaille Bio Lifting Mask+

This family-owned brand has been proudly powered by botanicals – with rosewater as its star component – since its inception. This best-selling mask contains an additional cocktail of holistic ingredients, peptides and hydrating actives for dramatically firmer and glowing skin, Use twice weekly for 10-15 minutes and rinse or leave on overnight for a more intensive treatment.

